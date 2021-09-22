Letter: Unborn children protected by the Constitution

Texas has stopped the murder of its unborn children. Virginia’s governor, a medical doctor who took an oath to protect life, has criticized this action as depriving women of their Constitutional right to do what they wish with their own body. However, if a woman exercises this right and gets pregnant, that child is not her body. It is a new person.

Why Democrats want to kill unborn potential voters is a mystery to me. Looking at it pragmatically, you can’t kill off 67 million unborn children without it adversely affecting your labor supply. We are now experiencing a labor shortage because of this practice.

The unborn child is protected by our Constitution for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I pray that all states will stop the murder of its unborn and enact laws that will protect these citizens.

Dr. L. W. Roller

Mt. Sidney

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.