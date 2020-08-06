Letter: Until the Confederate flag is illegal, it should be allowed at cemetery

I am in full agreement with Mr. M.E. Black's previous comment regarding the Confederate flag.
It is nobody's business what flag or monument a family decides to display at a gravesite of a departed loved one. There is nothing illegal about a Confederate flag, contrary to what Democrats believe.
I don't know where David Colton (letter published Aug. 2), Tiffany Potter (column published July 18) or anyone else gets off trying to decide how someone honors their deceased relatives and friends. Again, this flag is not illegal, so I suggest if you do not like it do not look at it and just mind your own business. I bet if someone puts a Back Lives Matter flag on someones grave that would be perfectly acceptable to some!
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro