Letter: Unvaccinated people should accept financial risk

I publish a healthcare blog (universalhealthcarenow.com) and in a recent article posed this question: Suppose a man, for whatever reason, decides not to get vaccinated, gets COVID-19, and needs to be hospitalized at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Since the hospitalization was 100% avoidable, should the man’s health insurance pay for it?

It’s a question I hope health insurance companies consider now that the vaccine is proving so clinically and cost effective. Keep in mind that the cost of treatment is shared by all of the insurance company’s members, not just the individual subscriber. In this case, it might cause the insurance company to raise rates for all subscribers.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 332 Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro (SAW) residents have been hospitalized for the virus and 182 have died so far from the disease. Unfortunately, our area is lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to getting vaccinated: 40% of SAW residents compared to 54% statewide.

In addition to knowing you have immunity to COVID-19, positive incentives to get vaccinated, like lotteries and free tickets to a baseball game, are a good idea. However, financial consequences might also motivate the unvaccinated.