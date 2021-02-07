Letter: Virginia needs to do away with cash bail

About 50% of incarcerated people at Middle River Regional Jail are there for reasons unrelated to their alleged crime, such as missed probation hearings, inability to make bail and positive drug tests. These people are being punished for not having the income, contacts or mental acuity to circumvent a system that most of us could. Innocent until proven guilty? Apparently not.

There are efforts to correct at least parts of this broken system, most notably the cash bail system. Last week, Illinois voted to do away with cash bail. It’s been proven this fairer system will not lead to an increase in crime or increase crime rates.

States that have relaxed cash bail requirements are Alaska, New York, New Jersey, and even D.C. Most people in jail in the U.S. have not been convicted. That fact is stunning and horrific. The “poor people’s tax” cash bail is a tragic commentary on our legal system that relies on plea deals as the only recourse for most incarcerated people awaiting trial to get out of jail.