Letter: Virginia needs to do away with cash bail

About 50% of incarcerated people at Middle River Regional Jail are there for reasons unrelated to their alleged crime, such as missed probation hearings, inability to make bail and positive drug tests. These people are being punished for not having the income, contacts or mental acuity to circumvent a system that most of us could. Innocent until proven guilty? Apparently not.
There are efforts to correct at least parts of this broken system, most notably the cash bail system. Last week, Illinois voted to do away with cash bail. It’s been proven this fairer system will not lead to an increase in crime or increase crime rates.
States that have relaxed cash bail requirements are Alaska, New York, New Jersey, and even D.C. Most people in jail in the U.S. have not been convicted. That fact is stunning and horrific. The “poor people’s tax” cash bail is a tragic commentary on our legal system that relies on plea deals as the only recourse for most incarcerated people awaiting trial to get out of jail.
There are humane ways to reduce the jail population including mental health treatment and better access to it, better health care availability, housing for the homeless and other humane options. These choices build communities, create jobs and help prevent rampant illness in tight congregate systems, like the raging COVID-19 numbers at Middle River. These humane options are real.
Locking up poor people destroys lives, and thus communities. We do not have to continue this antiquated system.
Deborah Kushner
Staunton
