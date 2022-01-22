Letter: Virginia needs utility disconnection protections

Basic human needs include food, water, clothing and shelter. Recently, we have seen when temperatures dangerously rise or fall, or when someone in a household contracts COVID, access to electricity and water can quickly become a matter of life and death.

Many households face the double whammy of lost or flat income combined with rising utility rates. Some are in energy-inefficient housing, which further eats away at expenses. Energy providers have varying policies, and consumers don’t always have a choice in their provider. The risk of falling behind on utility bills, and having gas, electricity or water shut off in the most severe months of the year and in a continuing global pandemic should not be a lingering fear.

It is shameful Virginia has some of the weakest utility disconnection protections for consumers anywhere in the South. With cutoff moratoriums expiring and no further action by our representatives in the General Assembly, our state will fall even further behind our neighbors in West Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina in strengthening protections.

Our lawmakers have the power to set fair disconnection rules and act on behalf of human rights. Two bipartisan bills to achieve just that will be introduced in the 2022 Virginia General Assembly session. Legislators should improve and expand lifesaving protections beyond current 30-day service cutoff periods. Energy corporation profit margins are not more important than the lives and dignity of people in our communities. We can and must do better.

Ronna Wertman

Grottoes

