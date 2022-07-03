Letter: Virginians deserve a gas tax holiday

I, for one, am so glad to see that our governor has the courage of his convictions and does not shrink from serving his Virginia constituency regardless of the Democrats opposition to sensible policies.

His unrelenting resolve to benefit all Virginians by declaring a three month gas tax holiday is an example of his commitment to good government. A government that serves the people it represents. By taking a tax windfall due to the COVID-19 economics and giving it back to those whose money it is at a time and for an indispensable and highly priced commodity (gasoline, diesel fuel) just makes good sense.

It would look to be a no brainer until you get the Democrat controlled Senate involved. What is the reasoning here? The money is available but let’s keep it and spend it on some other giveaway program in order to buy votes with taxpayer money just to stay in control? Combining this with a possible federal gas tax holiday would mean a considerable savings at the pump as well as a psychological boost to all the Virginia electorate. The tax holiday could be reviewed at the end of the 90 days as to extending it or to scrapping it. Is that too much to ask?

It is bad enough that they have also cheaped out on returning tax rebate dollars from $300 to $250 per taxpayer. Was that also necessary? The surplus of tax money is available and will surely be spent on some other overblown social program like providing dental benefits to a select few instead of to all former hardworking and deserving retirees. Instead of playing politics legislature, please do the right thing.

Ron Ricker

Crimora

