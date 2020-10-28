Letter: Vote Democrat to remain land of the free

Where do Republicans get their silly ideas? In response to Dr. Larry Roller’s letter to the editor, let’s get the facts straight.
First, Democrats are not pro-abortion, whereas Republicans are. For years they’ve cut funding for family planning, sex education and access to contraception, all practices that reduce abortion. Republicans want to make abortion illegal but making something illegal doesn’t make it go away. There were more abortions in the 1960s when abortion was illegal than there are today, thanks to Obamacare requiring insurers to pay for contraception.
Second, Democrats are not anti-Christian. If you want a good example of someone who is anti-Christian, look at President Donald Trump. He has desecrated the Ten Commandants (he’s an adulterer, sociopathic liar, crook and lover of money more than God), holds the Bible upside down and backwards in an overt gesture of Satanism, cannot quote the Bible, and his way of keeping the Sabbath is to play golf rather than attend church. P.S., it is not illegal to teach the Ten Commandments in school, and you can be a devout Christian and a Democrat, too.
Finally, Democrats are not communists or socialists. Socialism is when the people, through their government, own and operate the means of production and service. Examples include public schools, the police and fire departments, highways and roads, clean water and sewerage plants, national defense, state and federal parks, etc. Why are Republicans against these things?
If we want to remain the land of the free, we will reject neofascist Republicans and vote Democratic.
David Colton
Waynesboro
