We are writing to endorse Dr. Scott Seaton to be reelected to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors representing the Wayne District.
We have known Dr. Seaton for years and know him to be a man of integrity, honesty, and faith. Dr. Seaton is a dedicated public servant who has been actively involved in improving our community for years. He is a compassionate, intelligent, and caring advocate for the people of August County and will continue to be a positive voice for the citizens of Wayne District.
As residents of this beautiful community, we will vote for Dr. Seaton and urge our neighbors to do the same.
John and Angie Pearson
Fishersville
