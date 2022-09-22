Letter: Vote in November’s general election

I am a recent graduate from Waynesboro High School and a current college freshman. Even though I am away from home, I am excited to vote in my first general election! I won’t be able to vote in person on Nov. 8, but I plan to come home over fall break to “early vote.” For all the other Waynesboro grads who are registered to vote but away from Boro, I encourage you to early vote over break or get an absentee ballot. Our vote is still important, especially with so much going on in the country!

There is also lots going on at home too. That’s why I want voters in Ward D to vote for Kathe Maneval for Waynesboro School Board. During my junior and senior years at WHS, I served as the student representative on the school board. I got to see Mrs. Maneval’s dedication to our students myself. She has spent many years working for Waynesboro students. During the pandemic, she and the other school board members worked hard to get students back in the classroom. Now, she is working on helping students the necessary help to get their education while concerned about their mental health. That’s not a surprise because I’ve known Mrs. Maneval all my life! She is very dedicated to kids. She works with cub scouts and boys scouts, special education students, gifted students, and students who need extra support. Two of her own kids are teachers too! Please support her for another term on Waynesboro School Board.