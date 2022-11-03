Letter: Vote out Republicans who do not support Ukraine

If the Republicans win the majority in the House, they plan to cut-back on funding to Ukraine. Are they selfish and heartless, and do they lack all historical knowledge of what could be the results of their actions?

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said that Republicans are not going to write a “blank check” to Ukraine. He attributed the reason to the recession. How can he rationalize this statement with the fact that Ukrainians are making incredible sacrifices to preserve democracy for themselves and the rest of the world? Every day Ukrainians are losing fathers, brothers, and sons in battle. Men, women and children are being killed or wounded in the current bombing throughout the country. At least 30 percent of heating plants have been destroyed. Ukrainians are going to suffer through a horrendous winter. Are Americans unwilling to tighten their belts a bit to help these courageous people?

An even more serious implication of McCarthy’s statement is that he, in effect, is putting out a welcome mat for Putin. “Welcome, Vladimir, do come in and make yourself at home.” Once the Russians have taken over Ukraine, why not Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania? Why not let Putin take whatever he wants in the rest of Europe?

The Republicans may not realize it, but they will be making the same mistakes that were made by England and France in 1938 at Munich. They thought that they could appease Hitler by granting him Czechoslovakia. This only emboldened him, and he went on to invade the western European countries not allied with Germany, and he bombed England nightly for eight months. The US remained neutral until after Pearl Harbor although it did provide some aid to England. If the US had not been attacked, would Europe still be Fascist today?

Let’s not repeat history. If some Republicans will not give Ukraine the support it needs to ward off this threat to democracy, let’s vote them out of office. They don’t represent most Americans, who, no matter what party, treasure our democracy and should be willing to sacrifice to preserve it.

Deborah Sullivan

Fishersville