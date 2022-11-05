Letter: Vote to re-elect Kathe Maneval to the Waynesboro City School Board

Kathe Maneval has diligently served our city the last 16 years on the Waynesboro School Board. During this time. Kathe also raised her children who all successfully graduated from our school system and moved on to higher education. Kathe has experienced the school system from many angles throughout this time, including that of a parent, one sitting on the school board and as a member of our community. Kathe has very valuable knowledge, education, experience and dedication that warrant a continued utilization in our school system.

In today’s society we all need to be concerned about safe school environments, social and emotional health of students, Learning Recovery, and teacher recruitment and retention. Kathe has a proven record that she has placed and will continue to place high priority to these concerns.

Kathe is seeking re-election for the Waynesboro City School Board as an independent voice for our community. She cares about our schools, our community, the current generation, and future generations. She wants students to be proud to say they graduated from the Waynesboro City School System. She wants teachers to be proud to say they teach within the Waynesboro City School System. She wants every citizen of Waynesboro to be proud of the Waynesboro City School System. She wants to continue to proudly serve You and our City. Join me in voting for Kathe Maneval.

Sharon Wood

Waynesboro