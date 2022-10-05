Letter: Voters should watch debate between Ben Cline, Jennifer Lewis

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in Winchester hosted a debate between Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis, candidates for Congress in the 6th District.

This in one of only two debates that will be held between these candidates. It is very important that voters in the 6th watch a video of the debate in order to hear each candidate’s position on various issues and to compare their presentations.

The only video I have been able to find of this debate is on Jennifer Lewis’ Facebook page. The video is not professional or edited (you will need to fast-forward at the beginning to get to the presentations), but you can hear what each candidate had to say.

To be an informed voter, you need to watch this video and decide for yourself which candidate will best represent you and the people of the 6th. Then, vote!

Deborah Sullivan

Fishersville