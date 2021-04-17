Letter: Waffle House struggling with staffing shortage

The Waffle House in Waynesboro has been operating for years as a popular restaurant known for good food, fair prices and pleasant staff open 24/7.

Due to the pandemic, hours and seating capacity where forced to be reduced which in turn has caused a reduction in staff. As these restrictions are being lifted and the capacity has been raised more staff is required. However, finding people who are willing to work is a problem.

There are signs around the restaurant building and at the tables requesting new employees. The staff are asking customers if they know people that would like gainful employment to fill out an application either in person or online, however they are not having much success.

I am afraid if this situation does not change for the better soon we might loose another landmark business in Waynesboro. I am hoping this letter raises interest in anyone looking for a part- or full-time job. You might be surprised regarding benefits and oportunities available in the iconic yellow building.

Keeping this business up and running is important not only for the employees, our citizens and other customers, but also the City of Waynesboro.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

