Letter: Walk and bike more in 2022 for a healthier life

Advice from the New Year for a Healthy New Year: Walk and Bike More

I caught up with the New Year, 2022, while it was waiting for 2021 to limp off stage. I asked 2022 for advice on healthy habits for the new year, and it suggested more walking and bicycling to enhance individual and collective well-being. The transcript of the full, live interview is below.

Me: Happy New Year, Waynesboro! I usually conduct a year-in-review interview with each year as it exits; however, this year I’m conducting an exclusive interview with the New Year fresh upon its entry. Please welcome for the first time the year 2022! So, welcome 2022. We’ve been waiting for you for, like, a long time. More than 2,000 years since we learned to count forwards.

2022: Thanks. It’s good to be here. I’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity.

Me: I certainly hope it’s worth the wait, but you’re hardly starting your job under optimal circumstances. A new COVID variant arrived shortly before you did and has somewhat muted your vibe. How do you feel about that?

2022: I agree that conditions are hardly optimal, but after debriefing my predecessor, I’ve concluded we’re in much better shape than we were a year ago. Shout out to 2021; you done good! We know so much more about COVID, have tools to protect our health against it, and we’re simply better at managing our lives during a pandemic. For example, many have rediscovered the joys and health benefits of outdoor recreation during COVID.

Me: That is encouraging to hear. So, I know you’re new to the job, but do you have any advice for our audience about what they can do to improve their overall health in 2022?

2022: Sure. I understand there is something called a New Year’s Resolution, yes? I have a simple suggestion that will quietly yield a variety of benefits. Everyone should resolve to walk and bicycle more.

Me: That is both an interesting and simple suggestion, but I’d like you to explain a bit more about the benefits. What’s so special about walking and bicycling?

2022: Not to put too fine a point on it, but both activities improve health and happiness. I think we can agree that both health and happiness are desirable outcomes, yes? Walking and biking help to improve cardiovascular fitness; strengthen bones and muscles; increase energy levels and endurance; improve mood, cognition, memory, and sleep; strengthen immune systems; and reduce stress and tension. Both activities are low-impact, environmentally friendly, and can be done individually or with others. And don’t forget they are fun. And who doesn’t love fun?

Me: Indeed, who doesn’t? There you have it, Waynesboro. Advice for a happy, healthy, and fun new year from the New Year itself. Thank you, 2022! Rediscover health and joy; take your children — and your inner child — for walks or bicycle rides throughout the year.

Steve Garon

Staunton

Safe Routes to School Coordinator, Office on Youth

