I'm chairing the Committee for the Greater Augusta Alzheimer's Walk. I'd like to point out some major items about the walk and Alzheimer's.
» The Alzheimer's Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I'm joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 19 in Greater Augusta County.
» Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups. Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither can we! This year, especially, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention. Alzheimer's is close to all of us. I started walking in memory of my mother-in-law who had this disease and my father who had dementia.
» According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures® report, there are more there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 150,000 here in Virginia. Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. Alzheimer's disease is relentless but so are we!
Participants can register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.
Pat Fahrney, Chairman
Greater Augusta 2020 Alzheimer's Walk
