Letter: War Memorial Pool's admission policy isn't fair to Waynesboro residents

I am your average Waynesboro citizen of 6.5 years who pays city taxes and shops locally. I am enjoying the outdoor areas, especially the expansion of The Greenway. I am looking forward to the proposed improvements to Constitution and Ridgeview Parks and the South River. My family recently attended the Fun2MudRun with my grandson and thought it was a well-organized and fun event.

I took my 6-year-old grandson to the War Memorial Pool recently and even though I found that the admission price has increased ($5 for 16+ with no senior rate), I paid the fee without hesitation realizing that everything has increased in cost so that includes pool maintenance and hopefully life guard wages. I will say the pool is in great condition and we did enjoy the time we spent there.

I wanted to leave for a few hours for a scheduled conference call and return when the call was over. What I did not expect on exiting was learning that I would have to re-pay the same fee in order to re-enter on the same day. The polite young lady explained that if I did not leave the park I could return without paying again. I asked how she would know if I stayed in the park. The answer was the honor system. Really? That easy? Wonder how many have used that line upon returning.

Other parks (Sherando, Kings Dominion, Busch Gardens, etc.) have something to identify one’s daily admission and guests are free to come and go should you leave the parks for any reason. I don’t understand why I would be re-charged after I already paid the daily fee. Needless to say, I did not return. I am not buying the pass as the number of times I go does not amount to the cost of the pass.

I reached out to Parks and Recreation before submitting this letter. Mr. Dwayne Jones did reply saying that the youth cannot manage folks comings and goings as staffing levels and technology levels are an issue. How then can the staff keep track of who stays within the park? A simple solution would be to stamp paying guests when they accept payment. No technology needed. No issue about staying within the park or leaving the park. Wake up Waynesboro Parks and Recreation!

This policy of double charging those of us who want to leave and return on the same day is hardly in the spirit of calling War Memorial Pool a community amenity. It feels more like greed and taking advantage of Waynesboro residents.

Linda Romeo

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.