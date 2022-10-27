Letter: Ward D voters should support Hostetter, Maneval

I am a Waynesboro senior citizen who lives in Ward D and I have already cast my vote for Dr. Sam Hostetter as my representative for city council and Mrs. Kathe Maneval for school board. I know both of these individuals personally and have the utmost respect for their work on the behalf of all Waynesboro citizens and students.

As a retiree on a fixed income, I appreciated the city council's recent lowering of the car tax in which Dr. Hostetter made the requested motion and voted for it. He has also been one of the council members who supports the improvement of Waynesboro's infrastructure such as the Greenway and Sunset Park. These additions, along with the Virginia Museum of Natural History that will be coming soon, will increase Waynesboro's allure to tourists who spent nearly $67 million in the city last year. Also, several businesses have opened in Waynesboro during his time on the city council bringing in much revenue. He has increased compensation for public safety. His most significant contribution has been his leadership during the pandemic which helped keep COVID-related deaths at one of the lowest in the region. He worked closely with the local health department and reported back at every council meeting on what strategies were the most effective to fight Covid and keep our city open.

In addition to being a senior, I am also the grandmother of three recent graduates of Waynesboro Public Schools. My grandchildren received a superlative education in our schools. I credit Mrs. Maneval's time on the school board for my grandchildren's success and that of thousands of other students who have graduated on her watch. Her keen leadership during the pandemic got our schools back to in-person instruction as possible. She has made it her aim for her next term to keep the focus on our students' safety both their physical and mental health. She has helped make our schools safer and more secure. Of course, student achievement is a school board member's top priority. Even though students struggled with the pandemic-caused shutdown and virtual learning, all Waynesboro schools are accredited. That alone should demonstrate why she should be re-elected!

I encourage all Ward D voters to cast their ballots for Dr. Hostetter and Mrs. Maneval. I did and you should too.

Abbie Edwards

Waynesboro