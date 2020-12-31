Letter: WARM celebrating blessings this year

Most readers will likely be thankful that 2020 will soon be ending. However, the Board of Directors for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) will close this year by celebrating blessings.

WARM began 2020, as it has for the past decade, committed to meeting community needs and stretching resources. Our cold weather shelter was providing warm beds and meals, loving fellowship and supportive guidance for those in our community who had fallen into homelessness. Through our other ministry at Ruth’s WARM House, homeless mothers and their children had refuge from the streets and a place to live, learn and rebuild before transitioning to permanent housing. Unsheltered, formerly homeless and at-risk neighbors received hands-on support and resources to help them navigate various challenges through our community outreach.

When COVID-19 hit us all by surprise in March, the survival of WARM was cast into doubt because of the pandemic, subsequent freefall of the economy and adherence to government restrictions on gatherings. But just like in WARM’s earlier days of existence, our community stepped up and God provided. Our collective faith in God, albeit shaken, never ebbed. Prayer is a constant exercise for WARM’s leadership during the many hard days experienced and our good times.