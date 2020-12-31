Letter: WARM celebrating blessings this year

Most readers will likely be thankful that 2020 will soon be ending. However, the Board of Directors for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry (WARM) will close this year by celebrating blessings.
WARM began 2020, as it has for the past decade, committed to meeting community needs and stretching resources. Our cold weather shelter was providing warm beds and meals, loving fellowship and supportive guidance for those in our community who had fallen into homelessness. Through our other ministry at Ruth’s WARM House, homeless mothers and their children had refuge from the streets and a place to live, learn and rebuild before transitioning to permanent housing. Unsheltered, formerly homeless and at-risk neighbors received hands-on support and resources to help them navigate various challenges through our community outreach.
When COVID-19 hit us all by surprise in March, the survival of WARM was cast into doubt because of the pandemic, subsequent freefall of the economy and adherence to government restrictions on gatherings. But just like in WARM’s earlier days of existence, our community stepped up and God provided. Our collective faith in God, albeit shaken, never ebbed. Prayer is a constant exercise for WARM’s leadership during the many hard days experienced and our good times.
As said in Paul’s letter in the Book of Romans, “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer” (12:12). Our prayers were answered by an outpouring of resources to help us expand our services and respond to the crises. Throughout this tumultuous year, WARM kept our cold weather shelter open every day and transitioned it to a motel emergency shelter program. We celebrated the first-time we could provide emergency shelter for more than 13 continuous months (normal year operation is November to March). During this time, we have served more than 300 of our homeless neighbors with only an infrequent COVID-19 positive test.
On average, more than 60% of those individuals have secured or maintained stable housing or are in the housing process. This has also been accomplished through partnerships, community donations, state funding to Valley Homeless Connection, and CARES Act funds that went to local businesses and nonprofits.
On behalf of the WARM Board of Directors, we express our sincerest gratitude to the hundreds in our community who made this happen. There are too many to name individually but they range from Waynesboro government and school leaders, the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, partner agencies, businesses, church congregations, families and individuals. The real work went on behind the scenes by our committed staff of WARM warriors. There were many times that our financial needs, and the 24/7 work of a small staff, seemed impossible. But because of staff’s tireless efforts, and our community at large, we have and will continue our work.
Two individuals must be singled out for their dedication and leadership to WARM not just this year but for nearly a dozen years combined. Debra Freeman-Belle, executive director of WARM, who strengthened by God’s power has found the endurance to be our beacon and endurance this year. The other is board member and past chairperson Rick Kane who will be departing the board after seven years. His steadfast vision brought WARM from a precarious place years ago to the vessel of Christian love it is today.
May God bless the amazing place we call “home” and those who live here.
Brian Edwards
Chair, WARM Board of Directors
