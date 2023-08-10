I was aghast when I read last month that Dr. Scott Seaton, our supervisor from Wayne District, had been censured by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and removed from the boards and commissions he was serving on.

The board has not only treated a man of integrity shamefully, but they have also deprived the citizens of the Wayne District of equal representation on the Board by eliminating our voice on the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Planning Organization and the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro.

The board admits that recording the closed sessions was not illegal. What are they trying to hide? They could pass a rule against recording their actions in the future instead of making the citizens of Wayne 2nd class citizens.

Dr. Seaton also angered the board by advocating for fair treatment of pets and their owners. He cares about all life. He recently helped lead a successful fund drive to obtain two new ultrasound machines for Comfort Care. He cares about unborn lives too.

I have lived in Augusta County for 52 years and in the Wayne District for 20 years. I have belonged to the same church as Dr. Seaton for 20 years. I can assure you that he is a hard-working, honest, responsible blessing to our community. The citizens of Wayne District want our supervisor re-instated to his rightful positions on the various boards and commissions. Supervisors need to work together instead of playing authoritarian dictators against someone they disagree with.

Linda Dickerson

Waynesboro