Letter: Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry thankful for 10 years of support

The end of a year prompts many to pause for a period of personal reflection on what the closing year has brought in the form of successes, challenges, and for some, sadness.

While I have joined billions of others around the world in this annual exercise, I also experienced joy in looking back on 2021 and the numerous blessings that Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, WARM, has enjoyed that have fortified our mission to serve our homeless neighbors. In fact, the end of 2021 also brings an opportunity for a decade’s long look back at WARM’s impact on our community. Safe to say, no one in 2011 who was part of WARM’s founding could have had predicted the circumstances the pandemic has brought to our community and the world. Ten years ago, WARM sought to give those in our community who were alienated from society the chance to beat homelessness by receiving God’s grace and assurance that they too were his children. Now, in the 10 years that have elapsed, WARM has done just that. Through the Cold Weather Shelter ministry and Ruth Anderson Home for mothers and children, hundreds were given warmth, shelter, food and love.