Letter: Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry thankful for 10 years of support

The end of a year prompts many to pause for a period of personal reflection on what the closing year has brought in the form of successes, challenges, and for some, sadness.
While I have joined billions of others around the world in this annual exercise, I also experienced joy in looking back on 2021 and the numerous blessings that Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, WARM, has enjoyed that have fortified our mission to serve our homeless neighbors. In fact, the end of 2021 also brings an opportunity for a decade’s long look back at WARM’s impact on our community. Safe to say, no one in 2011 who was part of WARM’s founding could have had predicted the circumstances the pandemic has brought to our community and the world. Ten years ago, WARM sought to give those in our community who were alienated from society the chance to beat homelessness by receiving God’s grace and assurance that they too were his children. Now, in the 10 years that have elapsed, WARM has done just that. Through the Cold Weather Shelter ministry and Ruth Anderson Home for mothers and children, hundreds were given warmth, shelter, food and love.
The coronavirus pandemic has not caused WARM’s ministries to slow down. Just the opposite, they have expanded. The Cold Weather Shelter evolved from a four-month half-day operation into a 24/7, 365-day lifeboat for our residents that has been functioning since November 2019. It has also expanded to accommodate forty souls. WARM’s staff and board of directors have relied on faith that God would provide the necessary resources to keep us going and our guests safe during the pandemic. I am gratified to report that our daily prayers were answered due in most part to the generosity of local contributors and collaborating non-profits. Of course, God also blessed us with an incredibly dedicated, devout staff of WARM warriors led by our fearless executive director, Debra Freeman-Belle. Through her leadership and effortless ability to make connections in the community and state agencies, WARM can start another 10 years of serving those who have no other place to live.
I look to 2022 with renewed hope that as a community we will continue to look out for one another, especially those who may not be able to see hope before them. I find comfort in a verse from the Gospel of Matthew, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (11:28).
On behalf of WARM, thank you to all those who continue to support and believe in our ministries. May 2022 be safe, healthy and joyous for you.
Brian Edwards
Chairperson, WARM Board of Directors
