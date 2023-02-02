Letter: Waynesboro City Council must address housing crisis

Council must address housing crisis

At the Housing for All Virginians Vigil held last week, we heard stories from community members who work in Waynesboro and cannot afford rent, others dealing with unsafe living conditions, and landlords who won’t address concerns. I shared how when I tried to get a housing voucher the last time the local list opened, there were over 400 people that applied that summer. Who knows how many people were already on the list? Suffice it to say I was not able to get a voucher.