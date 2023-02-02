Letter: Waynesboro City Council must address housing crisis

Council must address housing crisis
Waynesboro is experiencing a housing crisis.
At the Housing for All Virginians Vigil held last week, we heard stories from community members who work in Waynesboro and cannot afford rent, others dealing with unsafe living conditions, and landlords who won’t address concerns. I shared how when I tried to get a housing voucher the last time the local list opened, there were over 400 people that applied that summer. Who knows how many people were already on the list? Suffice it to say I was not able to get a voucher.
People are being pushed out of our community daily due to our housing crisis. Waynesboro City Council needs to step up and do its part to address this critical issue. Local government has an important role to play. They dictate the vision for our city through their votes, budget, and comprehensive plan.
People are also reading…
To our city council members, we desperately need you to keep this issue in mind as you enter the next budget cycle. Include affordable housing in the 2024 budget.
Andrea Jackson
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.