Letter: Waynesboro City Council should be ashamed

During this most active winter season that has begun in our area, I would first like to thank all of the fine underpaid city workers who have worked so hard to keep roads clear and to keep other city functions running.

The past and present city council members should be ashamed of the mess which they have created for Waynesboro for years and years of being cheap and not funding basic functions such as employee pay, proper street lighting and sidewalks. The list goes on and on. Why should Waynesboro always fall in the shadows of Charlottesville, Staunton and Harrisonburg? It is because of poor leadership on the part of the people of the current city council and the past ones who have done nothing to really help this city to become what it could be.

Why are public works employees in Staunton, which is almost the same size as Waynesboro, paid $17 an hour and ours are paid $11 when Waynesboro has seen lots of growth in the retail sector? Look around Waynesboro. It is the center of retail for Augusta County, not Staunton, and yet we cannot pay workers what they are worth.

Where are tax dollars really going? Next city election I will be at the polls with bells. I just hope there will be folks that are really out there to run on a platform for true change for a city that could really be a great place and not live in the shadows of other surrounding cities.

Rodricucuz Vaughn

Waynesboro

