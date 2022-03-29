Letter: Waynesboro council should approve funding Sunset Park

So, yet again, some members of Waynesboro City Council are debating moving the city into a phase in which it could be a progressive city for tourism.

There should be no debate on funding Sunset Park which could be the crown jewel of city parks in the entire valley thus drawing people into the city which equals people spending money here. When I think of Sunset Park I think back to last summer when the Fireworks display that the city put on. It was magical seeing the fireworks light up the mountains in the backdrop. I'm not sure if the members are questioning the park know that formula for getting people here to spend money. You have to usher in neat/interesting things that make you a unique place to draw people here and spend money thus creating more jobs and bringing in more tax revenue.

We have those here, but the city does not from what I can see help bolster this. We could capitalize on the fact that we are the northern gateway to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the southern Skyline Drive, that Lake Sherando is nearby and the South River runs through out city. I can go on and on. Waynesboro has some positive things that are happening and we must have leaders that want to help usher them in not block them with the same old ideas and thinking. Even when the city manager has already included it in the budget. Why should it be a question?

I really hope people get out to the polls on election day because there needs to be a change in Waynesboro if we want progress. The current city council is not going to move us forward.

Rodricucuz Vaughn

Waynesboro

