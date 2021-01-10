Letter: Waynesboro Democratic Committee calls for Cline's resignation

As the nation and the world watched the events of Jan. 6, there first came a flood of disbelief, then the reality that a sitting president fueled an insurrection at the Capitol of the United States.

While we have watched baseless falsehoods spread and create division, we must face the truth and demand accountability. Sixth district Rep. Ben Cline, who has supported President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and helped to fuel this unrest, should be held accountable. This cannot be accepted any longer. We call for his resignation as he is not currently representing all of his constituents. Now is the time to send a stark message to those in office who consider themselves above the law. The fact that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud seems not to deter those who follow the president.

We, the Democratic Committee of Waynesboro, stand in agreement with Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, that there must be swift action to uphold the constitution of the United States. It is time to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office. If this is not done immediately, we also support the removal of President Trump by Articles of Impeachment.

It is a tragedy that these losses of lives have come from within our own borders. We stand for Democracy, we stand for the people and we demand that all elected officials uphold the constitution.