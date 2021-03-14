Letter: Waynesboro Dems oppose MRRJ expansion

The Waynesboro Democratic Committee strongly opposes any expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.

Mass incarceration is a public health crisis. Incarceration harms inmates, families and communities. Incarceration can lead to job loss, housing insecurity and trauma for children of incarcerated parents. Being incarcerated can exacerbate or even cause mental health conditions. Jail expansion is a long-term, permanent investment in mass incarceration.

Expansion of this jail would perpetuate and grow racial injustice. Currently, 22% of inmates at Middle River are Black. Just 6% of residents of the communities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Augusta County and Rockingham County (the five jurisdictions that use Middle River) are Black. If we invest in a bigger jail without analyzing the reasons behind our current racial disparities, we will be investing in growing these racial disparities.

Overcrowding should be solved by reducing the number of people we incarcerate, not building a bigger jail. Despite being a low-crime region of a low-crime state, our incarceration rate is already double the national average. We don't need a bigger jail, we need to enact common sense criminal justice reform to reduce the number of people we are incarcerating.

Andrea Jackson

Waynesboro

