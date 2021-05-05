Letter: Waynesboro Generals need host families

Hey batter batter, soon and very soon the first pitch will be thrown at the Kate Collins ballfield as the young college ball players come to town to play in The Valley Baseball League.

The Waynesboro Generals need host families. Let me tell you I had the unique opportunity and privilege to welcome these amazing athletes into my home. You get to show them real life hospitality in the Valley. Ask any family who has hosted and all of them will tell you saying goodbye at the end of the season is a tearjerker because they now have become life long friends.

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone. Yet if you want to make a difference in your own life in such a positive manner I challenge you to pick up the phone and say yes to this challenge. You won’t regret it. Contact dlundstrom@waynesboro.k12.va.us and tell her Jill sent you!

See you at the ballpark.

Jill Watson Clark

Stuarts Draft

