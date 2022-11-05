Letter: Waynesboro has a bright future if we elect the right people

It is critical that citizens in Ward D vote for a person that is going to move Waynesboro forward and not backward and I believe that Jim Wood is not the man for the job. Let's just say I am not impressed with his focus on Second Amendment rights, which is not a concern that we as residents should be concerned about. Issues at hand are economic development, better schools, crumbling, and lack thereof of city infrastructure like sidewalks, street lights, etc, and increased pay for all city employees and police officers. The focus should be on how to grow and make this city better. How many times have we seen jobs that could have come to Waynesboro go to places like the Richmond metro area? As a city, we have room to grow. Just take a look at Nature's Crossing Tech Park, which remains undeveloped.