Letter: Waynesboro has to do better at attracting businesses

As I was reading The New Virginian the other day I couldn't help but to read about Waynesboro’s City Council continuing to mull over the city’s budget and taxes.

The real question here is what is the city’s economic office doing to attract jobs to a community that needs them. Yes, retail jobs have come to the city and even whatever Amazon is planning to do here, but the core of my question remains.

There are several prime industrial sites in the city right near Interstate 81 that remain undeveloped, such as Nature’s Crossing and Brucheum Site. Waynesboro should be booming with distribution centers and such as it is in a prime location between I-81 and Interstate 64.

Amazon just announced that it was building a distribution site near Richmond in hopes of bringing 1,000 jobs to that area. I wonder if Waynesboro’s office of Economic Development is trying to market one of the city’s empty sites to Amazon? The point is there have been jobs all around us being created, but Waynesboro always is getting passed over. The narrative is simple: we need to bring in business that will bring in significant jobs and revenue offsetting the tax burden of the residential tax payer.

It is time for the office of economic development to do more for this city.