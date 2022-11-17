Letter: Waynesboro is taxing us without representation

I received my personal property tax on my truck. My truck is a 2020 Toyota Tacoma. I purchased it from a dealer on 23 September 2021. The vehicle was one year old and it had 45,435 miles on the vehicle when I purchased it. That basically makes it three years old if you use 15,000 miles a year normal driving. With the high miles on this vehicle, the dealer charged me $31,895.

The city of Waynesboro paid JD Power to evaluate my truck to determine the personal property tax. JD Power said my truck, as of 1 January 2022, was now worth $39,500. So in about three months from the date I purchased my truck, JD Power is now stating that it has gone up over $8,000 in three months.

What a bunch of bull. Does anyone in their right mind believe that a car dealership would lowball themselves by selling me a truck that should be much more valuable than the $31,895.

When I contacted the city of Waynesboro they were just like Pontius Pilate. They blamed it all on JD Power, and washed their hands of it by telling me that their hands were tied because they had to go by the appraised value. There is no option to appeal. Your property tax billing is it.

I am curious about how JD Power is paid. Is it based on their appraised value of the vehicle? Does JD Power want to make sure they get the best bang for the buck for the city of Waynesboro? Why am I asking these questions, simply because there’s no way the my vehicle went up over $8,000 in three months in an appraised value. This is taxation without representation. In other words, the City of Waynesboro screwed me over.

Dennis C Stewart

Waynesboro