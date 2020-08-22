Letter: Waynesboro lacks supported living options

We are facing a crisis, and if we don’t act now, people will needlessly suffer. COVID-19 did not create this problem, it’s just escalated it.
We have a bed shortage in our area — lack of beds for people needing assisted living or nursing home placement and a lack of supported housing like supported apartments, group homes and residential programs.
Not only do we have a shortage, but so many people and families can’t afford this care when they need it and are faced with difficult decisions, like selling their house and all other assets, going into debt or trying to take of their loved one at home.
Unfortunately, people are put in tough situations and end up putting their loved ones in facilities that are overcrowded, under-staffed, and provide little mental stimulation. Many day programs, also known as psych-social rehab, have closed, even before the pandemic, so people are not getting the needed socialization that prevents depression and a variety of problems related to isolation.
Many people would benefit from a supported living situation, like an apartment building where support workers have an office and could go into people’s apartments to help residents with learning/completing daily living skills; coping and social skills; skills to make independent living successful. We need more residential programs for people who may not be appropriate for their own apartment just yet and could benefit from living with others and having staff around to help with a wide array of things and possibly progressing to more independence.
I am a mental health worker. I had a client who didn’t know how to boil water for pasta, no one had ever taught him. We got him into our residential program where he had his own room. Staff worked with him every day to teach him how to live on his own, cook, clean, budget his money, time management and so on. Within two years, he was ready to step out of the residential program and into a supported apartment, where staff checked on him a few times a week. After years of successful supported living, he moved to his own apartment and just sees his doctor and case manager once a month. Years of our “investment” of just this one client is cheaper than housing them in a hospital and after years of work, he is on his own, living his best life. Investment in our community is so much cheaper than keeping them in psychiatric or medical hospitals or jails.
We need to find a better way to serve our aging population and those with varying abilities.
Jennifer Lewis
Waynesboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!