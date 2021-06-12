Letter: Waynesboro needs better sidewalks

We should push the city to make nice, usable sidewalks throughout Waynesboro.

There are many people, myself included that wish to be able to travel throughout Waynesboro, on foot, or other means of transportation. The problem is there is no safe and convenient way for people to travel throughout the town.

I would suggest a new and well constructed sidewalk to be installed on Main Street with hand rails and space for people to pass each other safely. This sidewalk would allow for people to walk, skateboard, hoverboard or enjoy some other means of transportation to get to their destination in town as opposed to resorting to cars to travel throughout town.

Camden Miller

Waynesboro

