Letter: Waynesboro needs more affordable housing

I take my daily walk down a busy commuting street past sleepy homes and awakening businesses. It’s not so early that people aren’t already stirring, sliding into a car headed to the shop and stopping for some coffee.

At the end of the block, before I begin my first steep hill climb, I see a car parked every now and then. The occupant or two are lying down with eyes closed — bodies still. I never know when I will see them or for how many early mornings in a row.

Sometimes, I see a lone male or female. Once I saw a couple asleep in the reclined front seats. The cars are a few years old but never a wreck. Decent cars.

I wonder: Are these residents? Where do they go after they leave (since I rarely see the same car twice)? Do they work in Waynesboro? Do they work at all?

Are you working and shopping next to these folks who sleep in their cars?

They look like you and me.

I feel bad because I never offer to assist them. I hope that these homeless regular folks are OK.