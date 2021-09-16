Letter: Waynesboro needs more quality affordable housing

I was homeless for more than four years before I moved into my apartment on Commerce Avenue in Waynesboro.

I slept in parks, tents and shelters in Waynesboro. Often times I stayed awake for three to four days at a time looking for a safe space to sleep and would lay behind shopping carts at Walmart just to find warmth and safety. Finding housing was difficult due to my record and tenant history, but I have finally found an affordable apartment for myself.

The only issue is the living conditions are horrible. For example, there's no exhaust fan over my stove so every time I cook my fire alarm goes off. On top of that, there is no fire extinguisher in my apartment, no air conditioning, and I have to deal with bug infestations. Maintenance requests go unfilled more often than not. My apartment building would need to be completely torn down in order to create a safe space for my neighbors and me to live.

Recently I’ve joined the Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing and am sharing my experience to bring about improvements to affordable housing in the city. Waynesboro needs more quality affordable housing now. We all deserve a safe and quality place to live.

Philip Sorrells

Waynesboro

