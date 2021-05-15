Letter: Waynesboro needs more sidewalks

I think the city should build sidewalks everywhere. The only way you can safely get around Waynesboro is by car, and it would make it so much easier for people who don't have one and kids to get around the city. It would be easier for kids to gather and see their friends if they had a safe mode of transport.

When I was 11 I lived in a town with sidewalks everywhere and I could go see my friends who lived in a different neighborhood about two miles away very easily and safely. When I moved here a couple years later, I was scared to go to my friends house and he only lived a couple streets away.

The lack of sidewalks is super restrictive and doesn't encourage people to walk or bike, rather than drive. I think adding sidewalks would be a very good use of money.

Jonas Shepherd

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.