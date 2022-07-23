Letter: Waynesboro needs to protect renters from abusive landlords

In the Fall, I will be a senior at James Madison University.

Throughout the summer I have the pleasure of working with the Virginia Organizing Waynesboro chapter. In the Waynesboro Chapter, we are pushing for protection of renters in the city. We want Waynesboro city leaders to take action, by creating an easy to use the tenant complaint line. This will be used by renters who have been neglected by their landlord with repairs or other maintenance issues.

We are also asking Waynesboro leaders to create a rental inspection program. This will require landlords to have their units inspected and the units must meet livable living standards. These are not insurmountable asks, but they are desperately needed throughout the Waynesboro renters community.

In my personal experience from talking with renters of this city, I saw one common theme. The landlords only care about collecting rent once a month, not about the tenant, not about the unit. I heard numerous stories of mold in bathrooms, water damage, bugs, one tenant had a roast infestation that was not taken care of for months on end. Another tenant informed me that their unit never even came with a dryer vent, leaving the lint and dust inside the unit. All of these tenants filed maintenance requests, all of them were ignored or their requests were not answered in a timely fashion.

This has escalated from a problem to an epidemic in Waynesboro, the only way that renters can truly be protected from abusive landlords is if the city comes together to take action.

Ethan Jordon

Harrisonburg