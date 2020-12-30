Letter: Waynesboro not ADA friendly

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990 and with it, cities across the country were supposed to start making their areas more friendly to disabled Americans.

Many places, such as Charlottesville, began this project immediately. Waynesboro did not — and still has not. Every city is required by law to have an ADA coordinator — Waynesboro does not. Every city is required to put in wheelchair friendly sidewalks whenever they perform maintenance on roads — Waynesboro does not. The city is supposed to require new roads and developments to have safe road crossings and curb ramps — Waynesboro does not.

If city leadership began to require these things, as they are required to by law, then not only would Americans with disabilities be able to traverse the city easier and safer, but Waynesboro would become a more attractive place to live. Families would be able to walk to Ridgeview Park safely, residents would be able to walk to the store instead of driving, and couples could walk to our magnificent downtown area from their homes. This would increase property value, local business, tourism, and the happiness and health of the citizens of Waynesboro.

However, in order to do this, we have to convince our city leaders to put in the extra effort and show that they care about our great city.