Letter: Waynesboro Police Department doesn't need a review board

As usual, Jennifer Lewis gets special dispensation when it comes to the 350 word maximum pertaining to letters being printed on the perspective page of this newspaper. Her latest rant is wanting a citizens police review board of which there is absolutely no need for.
The Waynesboro Police Department is a well managed, professional law enforcement agency utilizing nothing but well-educated, well-trained, experienced, caring personnel.
These dedicated officers put their lives on the line 24/7 serving and protecting all the citizens of our fair city each and every day of the year. No exceptions!
To even consider establishing a board to watch over them consisting of people who have no law enforcement experience or training is totally ridiculous.
There has been no problems of racial profiling, brutality or otherwise unprofessional actions performed by our officers.
As a matter of fact, the following is just a few of the accomplishments by officers in the last few years:
» The Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team, which is a collaborative mental health and criminal justice program serving the counties of Augusta and Highland and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, less than a year ago selected Cpl. Evan Bourne of the Waynesboro Police Department as the International Enforcement Officer of the Year. He was selected among numerous nominations across the U.S. as well as internationally for his outstanding skills handling dangerous situations involving armed persons.
» There has been five life saving awards presented internally to various officers over the last three years.
» K-9 “Barkley” was recognized for reaching the one million dollar drug seizure mark this year.
» Officer Brandon Mawyer received the MADD award in September 2019.
These are just some of the accomplishments that go over and above the general duties of our oficers and show how well trained, professional and dedicated our police department is.
The Waynesboro Police Department is not broken, therefore it does not need fixing by radical citizens who do not have a clue about law enforcement and running a well-managed, understaffed and underfunded police department.
Ms. Lewis needs to leave police business to the police.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!