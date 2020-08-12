Letter: Waynesboro police professional, dedicated

We thank the Waynesboro Police Officers who showed exemplary professionalism, dedication and perseverance during a recent welfare check of our neighbor.
With strong reason to believe our neighbor may be in distress or worse, they were called to ask that they check on him. With no answer at the door or on the phone, they called in the windows and knocked on every door and window with no response. Because of his break-in routine and no one seeing him for a few days, they searched the inside of his house.
Their care and respect for his home, both in entering and exiting, was no doubt above and beyond the call of duty. Not finding him in the home, they amazingly found out his relative’s out-of-town unlisted phone number and found he was there.
Knowing these officers are on duty to ensure our safety should give all residents a sense of relief, and we thank those officers and the Waynesboro Police Department for a job well done.
Barbara Bortle
Waynesboro
