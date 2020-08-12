You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Waynesboro police professional, dedicated
0 comments

Letter: Waynesboro police professional, dedicated

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

We thank the Waynesboro Police Officers who showed exemplary professionalism, dedication and perseverance during a recent welfare check of our neighbor.

With strong reason to believe our neighbor may be in distress or worse, they were called to ask that they check on him. With no answer at the door or on the phone, they called in the windows and knocked on every door and window with no response. Because of his break-in routine and no one seeing him for a few days, they searched the inside of his house.

Their care and respect for his home, both in entering and exiting, was no doubt above and beyond the call of duty. Not finding him in the home, they amazingly found out his relative’s out-of-town unlisted phone number and found he was there.

Knowing these officers are on duty to ensure our safety should give all residents a sense of relief, and we thank those officers and the Waynesboro Police Department for a job well done.

Barbara Bortle

Waynesboro

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Socialism is not the same as Communism
Letters

Letter: Socialism is not the same as Communism

News Virginian reader says Social Security, Medicare, the military, public schools, public roads, public police departments, public fire departments, public libraries, public parks, public road cleaning and trash pickup are all examples of socialism.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert