Letter: Waynesboro Republican event included COVID-19 safety measures
On Thursday’s perspective page Jennifer Lewis spews more of her untrue rhetoric. She is trying to discredit the grand opening of our Waynesboro Republican office by claiming it was a health hazard and claims that hardly anybody was wearing a mask.

That is totally untrue. As people entered the building masks where not only a requirement, but were applied. As the weather was very hot and humid, some people like myself have trouble at times breathing with a face covering. So for some short periods of times in the parking lot masks where removed to gain composure, than replaced.

As usual, just like all the other left-wing, liberal, bias, shady Democrats, she is trying to use any method, including exaggerating, to cause political rifts and discredit anyone and all who do not agree with her socialist agenda.

I suggest that instead of always sticking her nose in other people’s business and trying to make everyone believe she is an expert on everything, she ought to get a hobby such as knitting blankets for the homeless she so blatantly expresses so much care about.

God bless America and President Donald Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

