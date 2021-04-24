Letter: Waynesboro Republican headquarters expanding its hours

Anyone with any common sense knows our country is in big trouble.

We have a sitting president who keeps spending our money in so many different directions it is impossible to keep up with it. As legal citizens and taxpayers of our great country, this is our money, not the politicians. There is not a tree growing in the backyard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington D.C., that produces dollars, although President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the left-wing, liberal leaders of our country may try and have us believe differently.

The only way to curtail this economy-destroying action is to build a strong structure against these leaders and their party by showing them that after approximate 100 days we are already fed up with their entire regime and demand change. When building a strong structure you must start at the bottom and build a good foundation. The same goes for the political arena. Building this foundation starts at local and statewide elections.