Letter: Waynesboro Republican headquarters expanding its hours

Anyone with any common sense knows our country is in big trouble.
We have a sitting president who keeps spending our money in so many different directions it is impossible to keep up with it. As legal citizens and taxpayers of our great country, this is our money, not the politicians. There is not a tree growing in the backyard of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington D.C., that produces dollars, although President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the left-wing, liberal leaders of our country may try and have us believe differently.
The only way to curtail this economy-destroying action is to build a strong structure against these leaders and their party by showing them that after approximate 100 days we are already fed up with their entire regime and demand change. When building a strong structure you must start at the bottom and build a good foundation. The same goes for the political arena. Building this foundation starts at local and statewide elections.
Here in Virginia we have a numerous amount of Republican candidates in the race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All of these candidates share our conservative agenda. As citizens we must take and use our voting right seriously. I suggest looking closely at all candidates and combinations of them and choose the best path to form a great leadership for our Commonwealth.
The Waynesboro Republican headquarters, located at 201 Rosser Ave., will be expanding its hours in the next few weeks where you can find information regarding the Republican candidates along with a large assortment of merchandise including yard signs, shirts, mugs, hats and various other articles depicting our Republican allegiance and standing.
Until we advertise a more permanent schedule, if you observe the “A” frame sign displayed in front of our parking lot, we are open. Please feel free to stop in for a visit even if it is just to say, "Hello." We would like to meet you.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro Republican Committee Member
