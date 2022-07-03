Letter: Waynesboro residents need safe living conditions

I have been a Waynesboro resident for the past two years and a resident of Virginia for the past three years.

In the past two years I’ve been here, this town has become my home, which I love. When I love something, I want the best for it. The community members here are my family and each and every resident deserves to have the same support from the community leaders.

I moved into a new development when I moved here, and I’ve seen similar developments growing across the area. I have learned that this is driving prices up for residents who have been here their whole life. Additionally, leaders then focus on growth versus the needs of current residents.

Our community leaders need to protect all community members, long-term and new. Renters’ rights and conditions are not what they should be. As a reader and community member, know that our Waynesboro family don’t equally always have safe living conditions.

Please join me in asking our leaders to focus on this equally.

Jacie Grant

Waynesboro

