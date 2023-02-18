A few years ago, small houses were in the media for people who wanted to live simply and cheaply. They could be one answer to affordable housing. They were compact and tiny. But they are not permitted in most localities, which require housing with minimum square footage. NIMBY Zoning laws prevent some affordable housing, and the many inspections and permits increase the cost.
It looks like there is some empty land around Waynesboro. Perhaps a tract of land, away from other residential property, could be zoned for small, modular houses. But affordable housing also needs to be near stores and services because low-income people often do not have cars.
Constance Birch
Staunton
