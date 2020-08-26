Letter: We all should be concerned whether our elections are fair and honest

In response to Tiffany Potter's column on voting by mail, Marsden Champaign writes the process can lead to fraud due to sending ballots to voters who did not request to vote by mail and by voter harvesting. This is when a third party is allowed to collect and submit a ballot or ballots for other people. An example would be a nursing home administrator who collects and submits the mail-in ballots of the residents in his nursing home.
Concern about voter fraud is not a Democratic/Republican issue. If and when it occurs it can have a detrimental effect on either party and confidence in the voting process which is essential to our democracy. For example, fraud involving harvesting occurred in North Carolina in 2018 when a Republican operative collected and tampered with the ballots to assure the Republican candidate won; officials overturned the results of that election.
Fortunately, based on cases like this, election officials continue to make the voting process tighter and less susceptible to cheating. According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, “Election security experts say voter fraud is rare among all forms of voting, including by mail.”
Given voter suppression efforts in states with Republican majority legislatures, such as closing voting precincts to hamper minorities from casting their ballot, we’ll see more, not less voting by mail in this and future elections. We all should be concerned that our election process is fair and honest, whether we vote in person or by mail.
David Colton
Waynesboro
