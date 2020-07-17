I can’t tell if Curt Lilly’s opinion piece on the July 16 Perspective page is meant as satire, or if it represents an exaggerated distortion of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its evolving challenges to well-meaning public servants. His gratuitous swipe at Dr. Fauci, who is doing his best to keep the American public safe, is especially disturbing.
It’s fortunate that, to date, Augusta County and its citizens have been spared the worst of this cruel illness. To imply, as does Mr. Lilly, that the pandemic is a Democratic hoax to be ignored is to unmask his own ignorance regarding an ongoing and increasing threat to our own citizens and caregivers.
I do hope that Mr. Lilly and his family remain well, but also know, that if he or anyone in his family needs medical care, the providers will not check to see if he is a Republican or a Democrat. We are all in this together, like it or not.
James A. Long, M.D.
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.