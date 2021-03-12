Letter: We are all indebted to our essential workers

I am new to the Waynesboro area. I got here a week before Thanksgiving of 2020. The Monday before Thanksgiving I went to Augusta Health in Waynesboro be tested for COVID-19. I filled out the paperwork and waited in my car to be called in to be evaluated by the doctor and to have a nasal swab done. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, I got a phone call making me aware that my test was negative. Very, very happy.

I thought about what all these medical people were doing to protect us and care for us. I decided, on Tuesday before Christmas, to drop off different types of desert snacks to them as a token gesture of thank you for everything they do for all of us. I signed the card Dennis, thanking the heroes. I’ll be darned if they didn’t find out who I was and they sent me a thank you card.