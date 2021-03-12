Letter: We are all indebted to our essential workers

I am new to the Waynesboro area. I got here a week before Thanksgiving of 2020. The Monday before Thanksgiving I went to Augusta Health in Waynesboro be tested for COVID-19. I filled out the paperwork and waited in my car to be called in to be evaluated by the doctor and to have a nasal swab done. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, I got a phone call making me aware that my test was negative. Very, very happy.
I thought about what all these medical people were doing to protect us and care for us. I decided, on Tuesday before Christmas, to drop off different types of desert snacks to them as a token gesture of thank you for everything they do for all of us. I signed the card Dennis, thanking the heroes. I’ll be darned if they didn’t find out who I was and they sent me a thank you card.
In mid-January 2021, I registered with the Central Shenandoah health department in hopes of receiving my vaccination. I got notified within two weeks that I was eligible to receive a vaccination and I needed to select a date and time. I did that. I went to Augusta Health in Fishersville to receive my first Pfizer inoculation. I was deeply impressed with how well organized they were in processing all these people, including me. Not only were they well organized but they showed a great deal of professionalism and compassion. They even allowed me to have a picture taken of me receiving my inoculation. I wanted to share this with my family, which I did.
I went back in two weeks to receive my second inoculation. But this time I brought a lot of different dessert snacks with me. I had to thank them for what they did for me and for all of us.
I am deeply indebted for all our essential workers who put their lives on the line to provide for us, and to take care of us. I will never forget.
Dennis C. Stewart
Waynesboro
