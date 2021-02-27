Letter: We don't need a bigger jail

Instead of expanding a failing jail, our community can take proven measures to reduce the number of people being incarcerated.

I have personal experience with MMRJ because somebody I knew was there for over a year, which was more than enough time to find out about questionable jail practices. Since then, I have followed the MMRJ in the news, hoping to hear about some reform and progress.

A costly expansion to MRRJ is now being considered. Instead of increasing capacity, the rational, humane way to deal with inadequate jail space is to reduce incarceration for nonviolent crimes. We can learn from the many facilities in other locations who have found ways to reduce recidivism. It is not a wonder that recidivism is so high at MMRJ, at the time that I had contact, the jail shockingly offered no opportunities for education and self-improvement. The jail strictly limited access to educational materials by curtailing materials that could be sent to inmates. Honestly, I don’t think that the biography of George Washington would have been allowed in.