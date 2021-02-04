Letter: We need another Pete Giesen

Your front-page article on Pete Giesen’s legacy brought to my mind an experience I had several decades ago.

I was at a private club in Richmond representing the Medical Society of Virginia at a reception for Virginia state legislators. At the reception, I overheard two newspaper reporters discussing the legislators’ levels of integrity. One reporter said, “I find it interesting that these legislators come to town at the beginning of the session driving a Ford or a Chevrolet, and, even though they receive little pay, they go home at the end of the session driving a Lincoln.” After a pause, he added an afterthought to his statement by saying, “... except for that guy Giesen from over in the Shenandoah Valley. Every year he comes to town driving a Chevrolet and leaves driving that same Chevrolet.”

Surely the reporter’s initial sentence was hyperbole, but his afterthought indicated that he was impressed by Del. Giesen’s integrity. Dwight Eisenhower once said that the supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity; without it, no real success is possible.

Pete Giesen’s level of integrity has been in short supply among the purported leaders we have had in place over the past few years. Pete-Giesens-of-the-future, where are you?

Jim Gillespie

Waynesboro

