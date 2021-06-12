Letter: We need better progressive candidates

Progressive Democrats need to start pushing back against Michael Bills, and Clean Virginia.

Tuesday night made it very clear that if progressives want to start winning primaries against more moderate Democrats, we can not just let Clean Virginia pick the progressive candidates because they do not know how to pick winners.

We have the entire Senate and House up for reelection in 2023, and some members in both chambers, but particularly the Senate are in desperate need of viable progressive primary challengers. If Virginia progressives make the mistake of allowing Clean Virginia to select the progressive candidates to take on moderate Democratic senators like Chap Petersen, George Barker and Dick Saslaw, not only will we lose, but we will deserve to.

Furthermore, progressives should not be aligning ourselves with billionaire hedge fund managers who are trying to buy seats in the state legislature. Progressives can not claim to have the moral high ground and then ignore our supposed principles if we think it may benefit us.

It is time for Virginia’s progressives to say "no" to Michael Bills and Clean Virginia, and tell him we do not want him involved in our politics.

Jim Lewis

Waynesboro

