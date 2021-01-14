Letter: We need honorable leaders like Rep. Ben Cline

The many supporters of Rep. Ben Cline differ with the opinions expressed in the paper arguing that people who don’t agree with the liberal Democrat interpretation of events must be banned from Twitter, etc. and disgraced.
Rep. Cline is a brave, principled leader who supported President Donald Trump’s right to seek investigations into election chicanery in six key states. Trump has done more for the American people in four years than the Biden family has done during 40 years of enriching themselves through unethical influence peddling in several countries — listen to the testimony of one of Hunter Biden’s business partners on Tucker Carlson’s show.
The Democrats are stirring up hysteria, blaming all Trump supporters because tragically a few hundred at the rally violently broke into the Capitol, which Republicans immediately denounced. In his speech Trump had asked for a peaceful protest to show Congress how many Americans wanted investigations into election irregularities. Many courts, including the Supreme Court, lacked the courage to actually listen to the sworn testimonies alleging fraud, instead tossing the cases aside like hot potatoes so no Democrat mobs would appear outside their homes.
Why weren’t Democrats equally outraged by the summer of rioting in many Democrat-run cities? A billion dollars of damages, many small and large businesses burned and/or looted, a police station and many police vehicles torched, hundreds of police officers injured, and our vice-president elect helped sponsor a bail fund for the relative few who were prosecuted.
Virginia needs honorable leaders like Rep. Cline, who is not part of the “woke” mob destroying free speech and wiping conservative businesses like Parler off the internet. I thank God for a statesman like Ben Cline who refuses to bow the knee to the cancel culture mob, because 1984 has descended on America.
Linda Dickerson
Waynesboro
