Letter: We need more accountability, transparency within our local government

My name is Nora Scott, and I’m a member of the Virginia Organizing Waynesboro Chapter. I am writing to you in order to highlight the lack of political transparency and hands-on care I’ve been witnessing in the Waynesboro area.

When I have attended city council meetings to participate in efforts to get the city to protect tenants’ rights, I’ve witnessed city council members boldly admitting to not knowing of the hardships faced by people living in the wards they represent. When trying to decide who to vote for, I found that no one running in the election had concise, easily accessible information about their politics or information about any of the local issues they would advocate for. This made trying to get involved in my local government daunting and disheartening. I couldn’t tell who had my and my community’s best interests in mind.

When I expressed this to my fellow constituents, they mirrored my sentiments. We spoke at length about some of the frustrations and cynicism we were feeling about the local electoral process and how many of them had simply decided not to participate because they didn’t feel like it would matter.

Transparency from our elected officials is the first step to helping my community feel more grounded and knowledgeable about what their choices actually are.

Therefore, I’m requesting that you highlight this issue in your newspaper and generate public interest. We need you to report what city council members say they believe, how they vote, and what their intentions are.

Nora Scott

Lovingston

